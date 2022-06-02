Evercore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

