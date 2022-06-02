Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $407,888,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,591,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $277.82 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,278 shares of company stock worth $10,535,493. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

