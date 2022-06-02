Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $26.21.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.