Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $144.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.