Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

