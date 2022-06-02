Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.89. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock worth $226,788,025. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

