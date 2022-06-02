Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,849 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after buying an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,891,000 after buying an additional 345,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,678,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after buying an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 163,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,480 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

