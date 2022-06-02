Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POLY opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94 and a beta of 1.77. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 311.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Plantronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About Plantronics (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.