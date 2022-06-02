Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 650 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $102.86 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.13.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

