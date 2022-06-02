Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

