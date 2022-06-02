Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $20.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.37. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

