Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0354 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (EVED) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $518,744.06 and $42,604.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

