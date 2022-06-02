Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Euro Tech has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

CLWT stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

