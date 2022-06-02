Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $696,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $359.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $327.06 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

