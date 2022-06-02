Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,070 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

