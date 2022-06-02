ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Trading Down 5.5%

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 10,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 27,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Get ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF by 116.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.