Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,924,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 67.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 939,751 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

