EQTEC (LON:EQT) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of EQTEC (LON:EQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:EQT opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £66.64 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. EQTEC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

In other news, insider Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden acquired 2,083,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,831.82 ($26,356.05).

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

