EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 4.9%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 1,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,556,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQRx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
