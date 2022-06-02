Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Epsilon Energy has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

In other news, Director Jason Stankowski sold 61,945 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $436,712.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,350.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,728,796.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,180 shares of company stock worth $2,811,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.