Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Epsilon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

EPSN stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $237,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,093,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,701,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $106,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,803,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,078.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,180 shares of company stock worth $2,811,166 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

