EPIK Prime 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $231,803.00 (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One EPIK Prime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $231,803.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

