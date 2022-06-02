EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $70.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the highest is $71.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year sales of $290.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.80 million to $293.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $373.17 million, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $380.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EngageSmart.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EngageSmart stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $21.81. 23,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.