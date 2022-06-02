Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 10.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 146,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,441,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 336.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 62.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.