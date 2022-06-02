Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) to post $528.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.37 million. Endo International posted sales of $713.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Endo International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Endo International stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,356,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,326. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. Endo International has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $7.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Endo International by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Endo International by 161.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 263,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

