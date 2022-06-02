Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.62. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 42,060 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $713.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 105,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

