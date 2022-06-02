Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.