EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,292.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,292 ($16.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,285.52 ($16.26). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.45), with a volume of 127,423 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £834.44 million and a PE ratio of 28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,325.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,292.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

