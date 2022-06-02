Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Down 3.2%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 48,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Get Emergent Metals alerts:

About Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah, Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.