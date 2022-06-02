Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.35.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.
About Eltek (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.