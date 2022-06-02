Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eltek (Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.