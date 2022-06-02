Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 386.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 13,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,470. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. Element Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

