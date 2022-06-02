Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

EA traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.89. 9,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average is $128.67. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,137,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,276,039 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,358 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

