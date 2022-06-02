Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,137,298.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,538 shares of company stock worth $6,276,039 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

