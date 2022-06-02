Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ESTC opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Elastic by 371.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after buying an additional 237,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Elastic by 345.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 131,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International Corp MA boosted its holdings in Elastic by 62.5% during the first quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

