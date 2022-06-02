Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287,366 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $110,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

