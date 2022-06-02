Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.93

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $41.06, with a volume of 22576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

