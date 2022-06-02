eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 89,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $290.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.67 and a beta of 0.47.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in eGain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in eGain by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

