Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Ecolab worth $77,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.88.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.