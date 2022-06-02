Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab has a one year low of $154.31 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 44.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

