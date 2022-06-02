Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Up 4.1%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.75 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.39). 1,753,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,371,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30 ($0.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.81 million and a PE ratio of -30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.39.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

