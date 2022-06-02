Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 240,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,595. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

