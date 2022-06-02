Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,763 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $47,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Shares of PH stock opened at $272.50 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $253.33 and a one year high of $340.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.50 and its 200 day moving average is $296.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

