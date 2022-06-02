Eaton Vance Management Sells 102 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $54,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.73.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

