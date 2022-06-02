Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,747 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $48,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after buying an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,071,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $148.32 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

