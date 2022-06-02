Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.97.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $253.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

