Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $58,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

ADUS stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $157,630. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.