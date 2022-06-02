Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $43,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 26.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.47 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 0.49.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICUI. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.33.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.