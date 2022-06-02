Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of Teradyne worth $63,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

