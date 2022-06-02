Eaton Vance Management Has $59.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,471 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

