Eaton Vance Management Has $52.75 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,209,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936,299 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $52,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,308 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,953,921 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.